East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC, Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming info: Team news, squads, head-to-head, when and where to watch

PREVIEW

After making a strong start to its Super Cup campaign with a win over Aizawl FC, Hyderabad FC are back in action when they take on fellow-Indian Super League side East Bengal FC in another crunch tie at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri here on Thursday.

HFC beat Aizawl 2-1 in the previous round, while EBFC played out a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC, leaving Hyderabad in a strong position in Group B going into this game.

Predicted XI East Bengal: Kamaljit (GK), Mobashir, Kyriacou, Sarthak, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin, Alex Lima, Mahesh, Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Athul Hyderabad FC: Anuj, Aaren D Silva, , Reagan, Chinglensana, Onaindia, Sahil, Borja, Narzary, Chianese, Manoj, Abdul

Head-to-head record

Played: 6 | Hyderabad FC wins: 4 | Draws: 2 | East Bengal wins: 0

LIVE STREAMING INFO Where will the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match be played? The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match will be played at the Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri. At what time will the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match kick-off? The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 8.30 PM IST on Thursday, April 13. Where will the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match be live telecasted The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Ten network. How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match? The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on the Fancode App and Website