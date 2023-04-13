Football

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC, Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming info: Team news, squads, head-to-head, when and where to watch

Super Cup 2023: All you need to know about the Super Cup 2023 league fixture between East Bengal and Hyderabad FC at the Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
13 April, 2023 06:56 IST
East Bengal FC is second in Group B with one point.

PREVIEW

After making a strong start to its Super Cup campaign with a win over Aizawl FC, Hyderabad FC are back in action when they take on fellow-Indian Super League side East Bengal FC in another crunch tie at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri here on Thursday.

HFC beat Aizawl 2-1 in the previous round, while EBFC played out a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC, leaving Hyderabad in a strong position in Group B going into this game. 

Predicted XI
East Bengal: Kamaljit (GK), Mobashir, Kyriacou, Sarthak, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin, Alex Lima, Mahesh, Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Athul
Hyderabad FC: Anuj, Aaren D Silva, , Reagan, Chinglensana, Onaindia, Sahil, Borja, Narzary, Chianese, Manoj, Abdul

Head-to-head record

Played: 6 | Hyderabad FC wins: 4 | Draws: 2 | East Bengal wins: 0

LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where will the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match be played?
The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match will be played at the Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri.
At what time will the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match kick-off?
The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 8.30 PM IST on Thursday, April 13.
Where will the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match be live telecasted
The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Ten network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match?
The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on the Fancode App and Website
Squads
East Bengal FC
Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Pawan Kumar and Suvam Sen
Defenders: Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Pritamkumar Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Charalambos Kyriacou, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan
Midfielders: Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jordan O’Doherty, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Himanshu Jangra
Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Semboi Haokip, VP Suhair
Hyderabad FC
Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, and Lalbiakhlua Jongte
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Manoj Mohammad, Reagan Singh, Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, and Mohammed Rafi
Midfielders: Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Mark Zothanpuia, Abdul Rabeeh
Forwards: Aaren D’Silva, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, and Javi Siverio

