I-League: East Bengal outplays Neroca, climbs to third

East Bengal earned its first win of the season, as it overpowered NEROCA FC by a margin of 4-1 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on Tuesday.

Juan Mera and Marcus Espada scored in either half, alonside Jaime Colado's penalties, got the goals for the Clacutta side while Diara got the consolation goal for the home side.

The determination of the Red and Golds was evident right from kick-off. First, Juan Mera’s cross just eluded Santos Colado and within the next few seconds, Santos’ cross was headed by Marcos which was easily saved by Neroca keeper Marvin Philip.

In the 19th minute, the visitor had the ball in the net off Taryk Sampson but it was disallowed by the referee.

In the very next minute, Juan Mera was brought down by Shaikhom Ronald Singh inside the penalty box and the referee pointed to the spot without any hesitation, awarding East Bengal a penalty. Jamie Santos Colado stepped up and slotted it down the left, to give the visitor the lead.

AS IT HAPPENED | NEROCA vs East Bengal

Gift Raikhan’s side, having fallen behind, pressed hard in pursuit of an equaliser and was duly rewarded not long after.

In the 31st minute, Taryk’s long pass found Chanso Horam who did well to keep the ball in play and squeezed in a perfect cross for Bou Bacar Diara, who just tapped in the ball home for NEROCA to draw the parity.

East Bengal regained its lead just two minutes later. Marcos was brought down just at the edge of the NEROCA penalty box giving East Bengal a set-piece chance, which was converted by Juan Mera. The Spaniard’s left-footed effort edged past the Neroca goalie to restore his side’s advantage going into the break.

In the 50th minute a NEROCA handball inside the penalty box gave the Red & Gold another penalty, which was converted by Colado again making it 3-1 for the Kolkata outfit.

In the 65th minute, Pintu Mahata’s cross beat an outstretched Marvin Philip to find an unmarked Marcus, who headed in an easy goal to extend East Bengal’s lead to 4-1. Minutes later, it had a chance for its fifth, when Abhishek Ambekar’s powerful shot was blocked by Marvin Philip.

After today’s win, East Bengal has climbed to the third place on the table with five points from three matches, while NEROCA FC stays at the seventh spot with three.