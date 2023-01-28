Football

East Bengal clinches Kanyashree Cup; books IWL berth

East Bengal’s women’s team beat Sreebhumi FC 1-0 to clinch the Kanyashree Cup 2022-23, traditionally known as the Calcutta Women’s Football League, on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
28 January, 2023 20:02 IST
Sulanjala Raul scored the only goal in the 88th minute to guide her team to victory.

Sulanjala Raul scored the only goal in the 88th minute to guide her team to victory. | Photo Credit: IFA

Sulanjala Raul scored the only goal in the 88th minute to guide her team to victory. With the win, East Bengal has booked itself a spot in the Indian Women’s League (IWL), it’s first outing in top-flight football.

This was also East Bengal’s seventh clean sheet of the tournament.

The Red and Gold Brigade beat Mohammedan SC 3-0 in the semifinals, while Srebhumi FC edged a 1-0 win against West Bengal Police Club to qualify for the final.

The 2023 edition of the IWL is set to take place between April and May, according to the All India Football Federation Calendar (AIFF).

