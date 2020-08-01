Star Talk Webinar LIVE: East Bengal 100 – Time to celebrate and introspect

Be a part of the conversation and send in your questions for the experts — sportspersons and administrators.

To mark East Bengal's 100th anniversary on August 1, we will discuss the legendary Kolkata club's legacy and the current challenges it faces in our second episode, powered by ITM University.

The one-hour discussion will be followed by a Q&A session.

The webinar will begin at 7pm on August 1. It is a free webinar and you can register here.

As the club celebrates its centenary, Sportstar will be in conversation with two legendary East Bengal players, Bhaichung Bhutia and Renedy Singh, a long-standing club official in Dr. Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta and All India Football Federation general secretary Kushal Das.

Watch episode 1 here - Star Talk Webinar: The IPL success story and the road ahead for Indian cricket

East Bengal was established on August 1, 1920, at the peak of India’s freedom struggle. The club, founded to give a voice to the Bengali diaspora from the other side of the River Padma, grew in prominence to forge one of the most iconic football rivalries in the globe. The Kolkata Derby, between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, is the most-anticipated and most-watched football game in India and also the subcontinent.

East Bengal is one of the most successful clubs in Indian football with 39 Calcutta Football League titles, 28 Indian Football Association (IFA) Shield titles and three National Football League crowns. The club also won the ASEAN Club Championship – a continental tournament – in 2003.