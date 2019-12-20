Hazard's only problem is he's such a nice guy! Matic backs Belgian to shine at Madrid

"Nice guy" Eden Hazard will prove he is one of the best players in the world at Real Madrid, according to his former Chelsea teammate Nemanja Matic.

Hazard finally joined Los Blancos in June for an initial €100million after months of speculation linking with him a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Belgium international left the Blues having scored 16 Premier League goals in his final season at Stamford Bridge, though Madrid fans have only seen fleeting glimpses of his talent since his move.

Hazard, who has scored just one goal for Madrid in 13 appearances, is sidelined by an ankle injury and had struggled with a hamstring problem earlier in the season. Matic, though, is adamant his former Chelsea colleague can be a success in Spain.

"Eden Hazard's only problem is that he's such a nice guy," Matic told Omnisport. "He's so nice and he will take some more time to adapt. At Real Madrid, if you don't score in the first two, three games... if you don't score or play well, they criticise you a lot."

"The pressure is big, but he also had an injury, but I'm sure in the next five, six months and next season he will be again one of the best players in the world."