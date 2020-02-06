Football Football Hazard still waiting for Real Madrid comeback as Bale omitted again Real Madrid is without Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale once again for its clash against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Peter Hanson 06 February, 2020 00:36 IST Eden Hazard in action for Real Madrid. - Getty Images Peter Hanson 06 February, 2020 00:36 IST Eden Hazard must wait to make his Real Madrid comeback after failing to make the matchday squad for the Copa del Rey clash with Real Sociedad, while Gareth Bale is missing once again.Belgium forward Hazard has been absent since November with an ankle injury and only returned to training last week.There had been hope he could feature in the derby against Atletico Madrid, which Zidane's men won 1-0 on Saturday, but he was not included for that game.Head coach Zinedine Zidane was non-committal on his involvement for the quarterfinal tie against Sociedad and Hazard was not among a 19-man squad named on Wednesday.Bale remains conspicuous by his absence after Zidane said his exclusion for the match against Atleti was not due to injury, saying: "He was available. When it came to deciding, I picked others."Casemiro, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal are also not among those selected. Reports in Spain suggest Casemiro has been suffering with flu, while Carvajal took a knock against Atleti. Nacho Fernandez, Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes – all absent against Atleti – are included against Sociedad. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos