Football Football Cavani, Meunier reject short-term contract extensions - report The PSG contracts of Edinson Cavadi and Thomas Meunier expire on June 30. Reuters PARIS 21 June, 2020 15:41 IST Edinson Cavani joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2013. - AP Reuters PARIS 21 June, 2020 15:41 IST Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier have declined to sign short-term contract extensions that would allow them to play cup finals and the Champions League final tournament with Paris St Germain, French radio RMC reported on Sunday.The Uruguay striker and the Belgium defender's contracts expire on June 30, which, unless they had agreed to sign a two-month extension, rules them out of the French Cup and League Cup finals as well as the Champions League final eight in Lisbon. Paris St Germain was not immediately available for comment. Reuters was not able to contact Cavani and Meunier for their comments.ALSO READ | PSG, Thiago Silva set to part waysLast weekend, PSG sports director Leonardo said that Cavani would not be offered a deal for the next season, but the Brazilian was hoping to keep the club's all-time top scorer to play the Champions League after PSG qualified for the quarterfinals.The Ligue 1 season was ended on April 30 amid the COVID-19 crisis with PSG being crowned French champion.The novel coronavirus outbreak also suspended European competitions, with UEFA changing the Champions League format and delaying its conclusion to August while most contracts finish at the end of June.