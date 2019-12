Rumour Has It: Atletico closing in on PSG's Cavani

With Atletico Madrid struggling for regular goals, Diego Simeone is keen to address the problem.

Atletico has only scored 20 goals in 18 La Liga matches this season – the club relying heavily on Alvaro Morata's seven strikes.

Simeone's solution could be about to arrive from the French capital, where a Paris Saint-Germain star has fallen down the pecking order.

TOP STORY – MADRID NEARING CAVANI DEAL

Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani is close to joining Atletico Madrid in January, according to Marca.

Cavani has reportedly agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Atletico, while PSG would prefer to keep the 32-year-old until the end of the season.

The soon-to-be free agent has found himself behind loanee Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar this season.

Signing Cavani in the January transfer window could force Atletico to sell due to its salary-limit issue, with Thomas Lemar a possible casualty.

ROUND-UP

- Manchester United pair Nemanja Matic and Marcos Rojo have been told they will be sold in January, according to the Daily Star. Matic has been linked with Serie A duo Milan and Inter, while Atletico has emerged as an option for the veteran midfielder.

- According to AS, Valencia wants to sign right-back Joao Cancelo from Premier League champion Manchester City. The La Liga outfit is keen for a January reunion with Cancelo, who initially joined Valencia in 2014 before leaving permanently in 2018. Valencia wants to re-sign the Portugal international on an initial loan.

- Hertha Berlin has entered negotiations with Granit Xhaka to bring the former Arsenal captain back to the Bundesliga, reports RMC Sport. Hertha has turned its attention to ex-Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Xhaka after failing to prise Lucas Tousart from Lyon.

- Chelsea has been offered the chance to sign Isco. The Daily Express says Real Madrid is trying to offload players to free up funds to bring in Tottenham star Christian Eriksen in January. City is also reportedly interested in Madrid's Isco.

- Mario Mandzukic's proposed switch to Qatari outfit Al-Duhail from Juventus has broken down due to wage expectations, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

- Mundo Deportivo claims Barcelona only wants to loan out defender Jean-Clair Todibo in January amid interest from Milan and Bayern Leverkusen. United has also been linked with the 19-year-old.