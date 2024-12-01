 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove collapses on pitch, Serie A match against Inter Milan suspended

Fiorentina’s Bove fell and began to convulse. It was reported that paramedics intervened and he was transported away by ambulance.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 22:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove receives medical attention after sustaining an injury
Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove receives medical attention after sustaining an injury | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove receives medical attention after sustaining an injury | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Serie A Fiorentina vs Inter Milan game at the Franchi stadium in Florence on Sunday was suspended after the home side’s Edoardo Bove collapsed on the ground.

In the 17th minute, Fiorentina’s Bove fell to the ground while bending down to take off his boot and began to convulse.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who is on loan from Roma, was rushed to by both sets of players as they called for medical assistance. It was reported that paramedics intervened and he was transported away by ambulance.

The players and officials then left the field with the match, which was goalless, likely to be called off and rescheduled for a later date.

In April Roma’s match at Udinese was stopped and then suspended when defender Evan Ndicka collapsed with what was initially feared to be a heart attack.

Roma, which eventually won that match 2-1, later said that the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international had suffered a collapsed lung, with no cardiac issues detected.

Fiorentina started Sunday’s clash level on 28 points with Inter, four points behind league leader Napoli which won 1-0 at Torino earlier on Sunday.

In 2018, Fiorentina suffered tragedy when then-captain Davide Astori died in his sleep aged 31 in a hotel before a league match at Udinese.

With inputs from AFP

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A /

Fiorentina /

Inter Milan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Qatar Grand Prix 2024: Max Verstappen wins; Norris finishes 10th
    Team Sportstar
  2. Guardiola goes seven straight games without a win for the first time in career after loss to Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove collapses on pitch, Serie A match against Inter Milan suspended
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool beats Manchester City 2-0 to extend lead at top
    Team Sportstar
  5. McTominay keeps Napoli top in Serie A with Torino winner
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. McTominay keeps Napoli top in Serie A with Torino winner
    AFP
  2. Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove collapses on pitch, Serie A match against Inter Milan suspended
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fan clash at German fourth-tier game leaves 79 injured, including 10 police officers
    Reuters
  4. New York Red Bulls sets up final clash against LA Galaxy in MLS Cup
    AP
  5. Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG held by Nantes but maintains lead in points table
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Qatar Grand Prix 2024: Max Verstappen wins; Norris finishes 10th
    Team Sportstar
  2. Guardiola goes seven straight games without a win for the first time in career after loss to Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove collapses on pitch, Serie A match against Inter Milan suspended
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool beats Manchester City 2-0 to extend lead at top
    Team Sportstar
  5. McTominay keeps Napoli top in Serie A with Torino winner
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment