Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove collapses on pitch, Serie A match against Inter Milan suspended

The Serie A Fiorentina vs Inter Milan game at the Franchi stadium in Florence on Sunday was suspended after the home side’s Edoardo Bove collapsed on the ground.

In the 17th minute, Fiorentina’s Bove fell to the ground while bending down to take off his boot and began to convulse.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who is on loan from Roma, was rushed to by both sets of players as they called for medical assistance. It was reported that paramedics intervened and he was transported away by ambulance.

The players and officials then left the field with the match, which was goalless, likely to be called off and rescheduled for a later date.

In April Roma’s match at Udinese was stopped and then suspended when defender Evan Ndicka collapsed with what was initially feared to be a heart attack.

Roma, which eventually won that match 2-1, later said that the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international had suffered a collapsed lung, with no cardiac issues detected.

Fiorentina started Sunday’s clash level on 28 points with Inter, four points behind league leader Napoli which won 1-0 at Torino earlier on Sunday.

In 2018, Fiorentina suffered tragedy when then-captain Davide Astori died in his sleep aged 31 in a hotel before a league match at Udinese.

