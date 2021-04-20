Football Football Edu Bedia scores FC Goa's first AFC Champions League goal FC Goa captain Edu Bedia gave his side the lead against Persepolis F.C. with a powerful header in their AFC Champions League clash on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 20 April, 2021 22:54 IST FC Goa skipper Edu Bedia scored in the 14th minute. (FILE IMAGE) - ISL/SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 20 April, 2021 22:54 IST FC Goa captain Edu Bedia scripted history on Tuesday when he scored the club's first goal in the AFC Champions League clash against Persepolis F.C.ISL club FC Goa is the first Indian football club to play in the AFC Champions League.FOLLOW FC Goa vs Persepolis LIVEBedia's goal came in the 14th minute as he nodded home Brandon Fernandes' curling free-kick. Jorge Ortiz was brought down in the opposition half and Brandon stepped up to take the deadball.The Indian whipped in a fine ball and Bedia broke free from the defence to bust the back of the net.FC Goa has drawn both of its opening AFC Champions League, playing out goalless draws with Qatar's Al Rayyan and UAE's Al Wahda. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.