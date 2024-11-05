MagazineBuy Print

Edu resigns as Arsenal sporting director

Brazilian Edu has quit his role as Arsenal sporting director, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 07:24 IST , Mexico City - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo: Brazilian Edu has quit his role as Arsenal sporting director.
File Photo: Brazilian Edu has quit his role as Arsenal sporting director. | Photo Credit: AP
File Photo: Brazilian Edu has quit his role as Arsenal sporting director. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazilian Edu has quit his role as Arsenal sporting director, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The former Arsenal midfielder rejoined the North London outfit as technical director in 2019 before being promoted to sporting director in 2022.

He was instrumental in the appointment of coach Mikel Arteta in 2019 and the team’s revival with signings such as captain Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice.

“This was an incredibly hard decision to make. Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history,” the 46-year-old Edu said.

“I’ve loved working with so many great colleagues across our men’s, women’s and academy teams, especially Mikel, who has become a great friend.

“Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best.”

Arsenal did not give the reason for Edu’s departure but British media have linked the Brazilian with working for Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Greek team Olympiakos Piraeus and Portuguese side Rio Ave.

“We respect Edu’s decision and thank him for his immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward,” Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke said.

“Change and evolution is a part of our club. We remain focused on our strategy and winning major trophies. Our succession plan will reflect this continued ambition.”

Arsenal finished runners-up in the Premier League in the last two seasons behind Manchester City. It is currently fifth on 18 points, seven adrift of leaders Liverpool. 

Related Topics

Premier League 2024-25 /

Arsenal

