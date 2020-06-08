Football Football EFL reports two positive test results from Championship clubs The Championship is scheduled to restart from June 20, with games being played without fans in attendance. Reuters MANCHESTER 08 June, 2020 10:39 IST As many as 1,179 players and club staff from the 24 Championship clubs were tested for COVID-19 from June 3 to 6. - GETTY IMAGES (REPRESENTATIVE) Reuters MANCHESTER 08 June, 2020 10:39 IST Two individuals from clubs in the second-tier English football Championship tested positive in the latest round of Football League (EFL) novel coronavirus tests announced on Sunday.“The EFL can confirm that 1,179 players and club staff from the 24 Championship clubs were tested (for COVID-19 from June 3-6) with two individuals testing positive from two clubs,” the EFL said in a statement.“Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities,” it added.ALSO READ | Premier League return - stadiums to be split into zonesNobody tested positive in the tests of four clubs from the third-tier (League One) clubs, with one positive test from the four clubs tested from the fourth-tier (League Two).The Championship is scheduled to restart from June 20, with games being played without fans in attendance. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos