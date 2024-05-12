Norwich City and Leeds United played out a goalless draw in the first leg of their EFL Championship play-offs semifinal tie on Sunday.
Norwich, which failed to score at home for the first time since December, will visit Leeds for the second leg on Thursday.
“It was a tough game. I think the first legs in these games are always a bit cagey,” Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean told Sky Sports. “Obviously a bad game for both teams... the second leg, we’ve got a lot to look forward to.”
Leeds appealed for a penalty in the seventh minute when Wilfried Gnonto went down after contact with Borja Sainz on the edge of the penalty area but the referee disagreed.
ALSO READ: Bundesliga: Mainz crushes Dortmund to edge to safety, Cologne stuns Union Berlin
Junior Firpo found the net on the half-hour mark but Georginio Rutter was offside during the build-up, causing the goal to be ruled out for the visiting side.
The host side almost broke through in the 53rd minute when a cross from the left reached Gabriel Sara inside the box but his left-footed attempt went just wide.
Norwich keeper Angus Gunn’s save at the near post denied Crysencio Summerville before the hour mark and Jack Stacey blocked Archie Gray’s left-foot shot from inside the box in the 81st minute to prevent a late Leeds strike.
West Bromwich Albion will host Southampton in the first leg of the other semifinal later on Sunday.
Latest on Sportstar
- Mexico squad for Copa America: Veterans Ochoa and Lozano out of preliminary squad
- RCB vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 23/0 (2.0), Kohli and du Plessis consolidate
- EFL Championship semifinal: Norwich and Leeds draw 0-0 in first leg
- MotoGP legend Rossi relishes ‘honour’ of taking on Le Mans on four wheels
- Indian sports wrap, May 12: Aditi shoots 71, lies T-39 in Founders Cup on LPGA
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE