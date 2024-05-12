MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

EFL Championship semifinal: Norwich and Leeds draw 0-0 in first leg

Norwich vs Leeds, Championship playoff: The Canaries, who failed to score at home for the first time since December, will visit Leeds for the second leg on Thursday.

Published : May 12, 2024 19:12 IST , Norwich, England - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Leeds’ Junior Firpo (left) found the net on the half-hour mark but Georginio Rutter was offside during the build-up, causing the goal to be ruled out for the visiting side.
File Photo: Leeds’ Junior Firpo (left) found the net on the half-hour mark but Georginio Rutter was offside during the build-up, causing the goal to be ruled out for the visiting side. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File Photo: Leeds’ Junior Firpo (left) found the net on the half-hour mark but Georginio Rutter was offside during the build-up, causing the goal to be ruled out for the visiting side. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Norwich City and Leeds United played out a goalless draw in the first leg of their EFL Championship play-offs semifinal tie on Sunday.

Norwich, which failed to score at home for the first time since December, will visit Leeds for the second leg on Thursday.

“It was a tough game. I think the first legs in these games are always a bit cagey,” Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean told Sky Sports. “Obviously a bad game for both teams... the second leg, we’ve got a lot to look forward to.”

Leeds appealed for a penalty in the seventh minute when Wilfried Gnonto went down after contact with Borja Sainz on the edge of the penalty area but the referee disagreed.

ALSO READ: Bundesliga: Mainz crushes Dortmund to edge to safety, Cologne stuns Union Berlin

Junior Firpo found the net on the half-hour mark but Georginio Rutter was offside during the build-up, causing the goal to be ruled out for the visiting side.

The host side almost broke through in the 53rd minute when a cross from the left reached Gabriel Sara inside the box but his left-footed attempt went just wide.

Norwich keeper Angus Gunn’s save at the near post denied Crysencio Summerville before the hour mark and Jack Stacey blocked Archie Gray’s left-foot shot from inside the box in the 81st minute to prevent a late Leeds strike.

West Bromwich Albion will host Southampton in the first leg of the other semifinal later on Sunday.

Related Topics

Norwich City /

Leeds United /

EFL Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mexico squad for Copa America: Veterans Ochoa and Lozano out of preliminary squad
    Reuters
  2. RCB vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 23/0 (2.0), Kohli and du Plessis consolidate
    Team Sportstar
  3. EFL Championship semifinal: Norwich and Leeds draw 0-0 in first leg
    Reuters
  4. MotoGP legend Rossi relishes ‘honour’ of taking on Le Mans on four wheels
    AFP
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 12: Aditi shoots 71, lies T-39 in Founders Cup on LPGA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. EFL Championship semifinal: Norwich and Leeds draw 0-0 in first leg
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga: Mainz crushes Dortmund to edge to safety, Cologne stuns Union Berlin
    AFP
  3. Milan’s Pioli says speculation over his future is part of the job
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Milan back to winning ways with 5-1 thrashing of Cagliari
    Reuters
  5. MLS: Inter Miami secures 3-2 comeback win over Montreal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mexico squad for Copa America: Veterans Ochoa and Lozano out of preliminary squad
    Reuters
  2. RCB vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 23/0 (2.0), Kohli and du Plessis consolidate
    Team Sportstar
  3. EFL Championship semifinal: Norwich and Leeds draw 0-0 in first leg
    Reuters
  4. MotoGP legend Rossi relishes ‘honour’ of taking on Le Mans on four wheels
    AFP
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 12: Aditi shoots 71, lies T-39 in Founders Cup on LPGA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment