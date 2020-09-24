Football Football EFL Cup: Havertz hits hat-trick as Chelsea rout Barnsley 6-0 Chelsea's latest midfield signing Kai Havertz powered his first senior hat-trick in his third outing as Chelsea thrashed Barnsley in a six-goal fest Reuters 24 September, 2020 08:28 IST Kai Havertz of Chelsea (L) celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal with teammate Tammy Abraham during the EFL Cup third round match between Chelsea and Barnsley at Stamford Bridge - Getty Images Reuters 24 September, 2020 08:28 IST Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz got off the mark with a hat-trick in a 6-0 thrashing of Barnsley at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday.Havertz, who joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71 million pounds ($90 million), started both of his side's Premier League games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool but showed his class against Championship (second tier) side Barnsley. .@KaiHavertz29's first goal for the Blues! (That @TammyAbraham dummy too... ) pic.twitter.com/XIBpQ5hzSI— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 24, 2020 The Germany international calmly slotted past Barnsley keeper Bradley Collins from close range to double Chelsea's lead midway through the first half after Tammy Abraham's early strike had put them ahead.Ross Barkley further stretched Frank Lampard's side's advantage early in the second period before Havertz, 21, struck twice in the space of 10 minutes to complete his treble. so happy about my first goals. @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/llLwzb3Rkf— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) September 23, 2020 He fired into the net after a backheel pass from Abraham to make it 4-0, then raced on to a long ball from the England forward to round the keeper and dribble into the empty net.Olivier Giroud completed the rout late on, setting up a fourth round tie away to either Leyton Orient or Tottenham Hotspur. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos