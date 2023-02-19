Football

Kolo Muani on target as Eintracht eases past Werder

Frankfurt bounced back from last week’s defeat to Cologne to move up to 38 points in sixth place. Bayern is in top spot on 43.

Reuters
FRANKFURT, Germany 19 February, 2023 10:28 IST
Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, center, celebrates after scoring to 2-0 during the Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen, at the Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 18 2023. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)

Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, center, celebrates after scoring to 2-0 during the Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen, at the Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 18 2023. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP) | Photo Credit: AP

Eintracht Frankfurt eased past Werder Bremen 2-0 on Saturday courtesy of an own goal by the visitor and Randal Kolo Muani’s 10th league goal of the season to cut the gap to the top spots.

The host team, which faces Napoli in its Champions League Round-of-16 first leg on Tuesday, went in front after Werder captain Marco Friedl deflected the ball into his net.

It doubled the lead seven minutes after the restart, with France international Kolo Muani tapping in at the far post after Werder keeper Jiri Pavlenka had initially made a save.

Pavlenka had to come to the rescue in the 85th with a superb double save, while top scorer Niclas Fuellkrug’s late effort was ruled offside as Werder missed the chance to cut the deficit.

Frankfurt bounced back from last week’s defeat to Cologne to move up to 38 points in sixth place. Bayern is in top spot on 43 following their 3-2 loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

