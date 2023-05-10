Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner to leave at end of season

Eintracht Frankfurt has decided to part ways with coach Oliver Glasner at the end of the season, only a year after he led the team to the Europa League title, the German club said Tuesday .

Glasner could finish this season with a trophy as well after leading Frankfurt into next month’s German Cup final against RB Leipzig, but the team is on a 10-game winless run in the Bundesliga that has seen it slip to ninth place.

Glasner has one more year left on his contract but the club said “the team’s sporting development and overall performance in the second half of the campaign prompted club officials to reevaluate the situation.”

Frankfurt lost 5-0 on aggregate to Serie A Champion Napoli in the round of 16 in the Champions League, and its recent slump has seen it fall out of contention for a spot in Europe’s top competition next season.

“I accept the decision made by the club management, which was explained to me in a clear manner,” Glasner said in a statement. “But now is not the time to say goodbye or to look back: we still have a decisive mission ahead of us and will do everything we can in the coming weeks to make sure our performances in the final straight of the Bundesliga season lay the foundation for a fantastic final together in Berlin and to bring the (German) Cup back to Frankfurt.”