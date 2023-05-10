Football

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner to leave at end of season

Glasner could finish this season with a trophy after leading Frankfurt into next month’s German Cup final against RB Leipzig.

AP
FRANKFURT, Germany 10 May, 2023 08:42 IST
FRANKFURT, Germany 10 May, 2023 08:42 IST
FILE PHOTO: Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner celebrates with the fans after winning the German Cup (DFB Pokal) semifinal football match VfB Stuttgart in Stuttgart on May 3, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner celebrates with the fans after winning the German Cup (DFB Pokal) semifinal football match VfB Stuttgart in Stuttgart on May 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Glasner could finish this season with a trophy after leading Frankfurt into next month’s German Cup final against RB Leipzig.

Eintracht Frankfurt has decided to part ways with coach Oliver Glasner at the end of the season, only a year after he led the team to the Europa League title, the German club said Tuesday .

Glasner could finish this season with a trophy as well after leading Frankfurt into next month’s German Cup final against RB Leipzig, but the team is on a 10-game winless run in the Bundesliga that has seen it slip to ninth place.

Also Read
Champions League: Grealish warns Madrid that Man City is ‘unstoppable’ at home

Glasner has one more year left on his contract but the club said “the team’s sporting development and overall performance in the second half of the campaign prompted club officials to reevaluate the situation.”

Frankfurt lost 5-0 on aggregate to Serie A Champion Napoli in the round of 16 in the Champions League, and its recent slump has seen it fall out of contention for a spot in Europe’s top competition next season.

“I accept the decision made by the club management, which was explained to me in a clear manner,” Glasner said in a statement. “But now is not the time to say goodbye or to look back: we still have a decisive mission ahead of us and will do everything we can in the coming weeks to make sure our performances in the final straight of the Bundesliga season lay the foundation for a fantastic final together in Berlin and to bring the (German) Cup back to Frankfurt.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Where football and politics mix: Chile’s ‘Palestino’ football club

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us