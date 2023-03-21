Football

LaLiga: Relegation-threatened Elche sacks coach Pablo Machin

Machin, a former Sevilla and Espanyol coach, leaves just four months after his arrival last November following its 2-0 defeat by Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Reuters
21 March, 2023 10:04 IST
21 March, 2023 10:04 IST
FILE PHOTO: Elche coach Pablo Machin reacts during the LaLiga match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on February 15, 2023. 

FILE PHOTO: Elche coach Pablo Machin reacts during the LaLiga match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on February 15, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Machin, a former Sevilla and Espanyol coach, leaves just four months after his arrival last November following its 2-0 defeat by Real Sociedad on Sunday.

LaLiga’s bottom-placed club Elche parted ways with coach Pablo Machin on Monday after a string of poor results left it 14 points adrift of the safety zone.

Machin, a former Sevilla and Espanyol coach, leaves Elche just four months after his arrival last November following its 2-0 defeat by Real Sociedad on Sunday.

“Elche would like to thank the coach for his work and commitment during his time,” the club said in a statement.

The 47-year-old, who managed to secure only two league wins during 12 games in charge, is the third manager to be sacked by Elche this season, following the departures of Francisco Rodriguez and Jorge Almiron.

Elche, which failed to win any of its first 19 league games this season, has not announced a new coach.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us