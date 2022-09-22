East Bengal signs four players to bolster reserve squad

ISL side East Bengal on Thursday announced the signing of four young players from Kerala to further deepen its reserve squad.

The four signings include defenders Adil Amal, Athul Unnikrishnan; forward Vishnu TM and goalkeeper Md Nishad all in their twenties and will train with the reserve team.

With Emami Group extending its hand as the new investor, the century-old club has started the team-building process for the season, which got underway with the Durand Cup on August 16.

The club started its restructuring process right from the roots, as they announced Stephen Constantine as the head coach in July this year.