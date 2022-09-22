Football

East Bengal signs four players to bolster reserve squad

The four signings include defenders Adil Amal, Athul Unnikrishnan; forward Vishnu TM and goalkeeper Md Nishad

Team Sportstar
22 September, 2022 11:54 IST
22 September, 2022 11:54 IST

The four signings include defenders Adil Amal, Athul Unnikrishnan; forward Vishnu TM and goalkeeper Md Nishad

ISL side East Bengal on Thursday announced the signing of four young players from Kerala to further deepen its reserve squad.

The four signings include defenders Adil Amal, Athul Unnikrishnan; forward Vishnu TM and goalkeeper Md Nishad all in their twenties and will train with the reserve team.

With Emami Group extending its hand as the new investor, the century-old club has started the team-building process for the season, which got underway with the Durand Cup  on August 16.

The club started its restructuring process right from the roots, as they announced Stephen Constantine as the head coach in July this year.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us