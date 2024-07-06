Breel Embolo opened the scoring for Switzerland to put last year’s runner-up England behind in their Euro 2024 quarterfinal at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany on Saturday.
Watch the goal below:
FOR US VIEWERS:
FOR UK VIEWERS
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE England vs Switzerland score, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: ENG 1-1 SUI; Saka equalises for England after Embolo gave Swiss the lead
- WATCH: Embolo scores to put Swiss ahead in England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal
- WATCH: Saka scores late equaliser to get England vs Switzerland back level in Euro 2024 quarterfinal
- Wimbledon Live Updates: Humbert sets up round of 16 clash with Alcaraz, Murray out of mixed doubles
- England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Saka scores quick equaliser; Top talking points from the ENG vs SUI quarterfinal
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE