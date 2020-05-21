Football Football Emerson open to Serie A return amid Inter and Juve links Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri has been linked with Serie A champion Juventus and Inter after swapping Roma for the Premier League in 2018. Sacha Pisani 21 May, 2020 10:52 IST Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 21 May, 2020 10:52 IST Emerson Palmieri said he could return to Serie A, though the Chelsea full-back insisted he is in no rush to leave Stamford Bridge. Chelsea's Emerson has been linked with Serie A champion Juventus and Inter after swapping Roma for the Premier League in 2018. Emerson spent two and a half years playing for Roma in the capital and the seven-time Italy international would be open to a Serie A comeback.READ: Premier League clubs near contact-training approval, mid-June return "I was very happy in Serie A, including with the culture, which is also why I chose to play for Italy," he told Sky Sport Italia. "A return to Serie A could happen, but I have a contract with Chelsea and I'm in no rush to go anywhere. "It has been a wonderful experience at Chelsea, as first there was [Antonio] Conte, so obviously it was easier to deal with an Italian coach. "As for [Maurizio] Sarri, I've no words for what a marvellous year we had, as we finished third in the Premier League, reached the Carabao Cup final and won the Europa League. We can't complain!" Former Chelsea bosses Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri are both back in Italy via Inter and Juventus, and Emerson provided an insight into the two Italian coaches. "I learned a lot from Conte, he proved himself to be a fantastic coach, but I think for the time we worked together and the results we achieved, I got even more from Sarri," Emerson said. "[Luciano] Spalletti at Roma is more of a friend or a father figure, he talks to you every day, asks about your family, makes sure you're happy. Sarri is more focused on the pitch, but you can tell he's got a gigantic heart, even if he doesn't speak as much. "They are quite similar, although Sarri is more tactical and focused, while Spalletti leaves a little more room for fun in his training sessions. Sarri definitely got angrier!" Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos