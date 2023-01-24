Serie A: Ten-man Inter Milan loses to Empoli

Football

Milan Skriniar was sent off with two yellow cards in the first half to leave Inter with 10 men, and 19-year-old Tommaso Baldanzi scored for Empoli midway through the second half.

AP
Referee Antonio Rapuano shows a yellow card during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan on January 23, 2023. 

Referee Antonio Rapuano shows a yellow card during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan on January 23, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AP

Inter Milan’s Italian Super Cup celebration was ruined with a 1-0 home loss to Empoli in Serie A on Monday.

Milan Skriniar was sent off with two yellow cards in the first half to leave Inter with 10 men, and 19-year-old Tommaso Baldanzi scored for Empoli midway through the second half following a poor effort from Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Before kickoff, Inter presented the Super Cup trophy to its fans following its 3-0 win over city rival AC Milan in Saudi Arabia last week.

Inter remained third, one point behind Milan, which visits Lazio on Tuesday.

Empoli, which extended its unbeaten run to five matches, moved ahead of Juventus into ninth.

Also, Bologna was held 1-1 at home by last-place Cremonese.

