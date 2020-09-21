ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC signs defender Enes Sipovic

Enes Sipovic, a centre-back from Bosnia and Herzegovina, has signed up to play for Chennaiyin FC for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season. The 30-year-old joins Chennaiyin FC on a free transfer after a stint with Umm Salal SC, a Qatari club.

Sipovic becomes the club’s third signing ahead of the upcoming season, following the arrival of full-backs Reagan Singh and Chhuantea Fanai.

Sipovic is a former U-21 international who came through the youth ranks of FK Zeljeznicar in Sarajevo. He then spent six years at Oțelul Galați in Romania, with whom he won the 2010-11 Romanian top-division championship title.

Sipovic enjoyed stints in Belgium (K.V.C. Westerlo) and Morocco (Ittihad Tanger and RS Berkane) before a first foray into Asia with Saudi Arabia’s Ohod Club. He then returned for a short spell with his FK Zeljeznicar before turning out for Umm Salal last season.

'Excited'

Looking ahead to his ISL stint, Sipovic said, “I am very happy to be part of such a beautiful club. I have been following Chennaiyin since its very first season in 2014 under Marco Materazzi, and I am aware that it is a team that has a tremendous fanbase and is incredibly successful. I am already very excited for the new season. It will be a great experience, I am sure.”

Csaba Laszlo, the Chennaiyin FC head coach, said, “Enes has all the qualities to succeed at CFC and in the ISL. He is an imposing presence in the air with his height and is extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet. I am sure he will strike a great partnership with Eli Sabia in defence and will be the perfect addition to our squad in terms of guiding our Indian defenders as well. He has experience of playing in Asia, specifically in more extreme conditions like in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which I am certain will hold him in good stead in India.”

Sipovic will become the first player from Bosnia and Herzegovina to play in India.