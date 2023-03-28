Football

England’s Mead out of women’s World Cup barring ‘miracle’

Beth Mead top-scored for England in its triumphant European Championship campaign on home soil last year.

AFP
28 March, 2023 18:40 IST
File image of England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead.

File image of England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England star forward Beth Mead will miss this year’s World Cup unless a “miracle happens”, according to national team manager Sarina Wiegman.

Mead top-scored for England in its triumphant European Championship campaign on home soil last year.

But her hopes of adding a world title to her European crown were dashed when she suffered a knee injury playing for Arsenal against Manchester United in November.

The World Cup, in Australia and New Zealand, starts on July 20 and such is the severity of the anterior cruciate ligament damage suffered by Mead that Wiegman believes the winger is a long-shot for the showpiece tournament.

“I had a conversation with her, she’s doing well, she’s in her rehab, she’s doing good, but the World Cup is actually too early,” Wiegman told a news conference after unveiling a 25-player squad on Tuesday for next month’s friendlies against Brazil and Australia.

“So what we said is she’s not in our plans now, just really take the time to get back well.

“If a miracle happens and she goes so fast, then we will reconsider it -- but at this moment I don’t expect that.”

