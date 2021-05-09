Football UK Govt offers to host Champions League final after new Turkey travel curbs The Champions League final could be played in the U.K. as Turkey has been added to England’s “red list” of countries. AFP 09 May, 2021 01:05 IST AFP 09 May, 2021 01:05 IST The all-English Champions League final could be played at home after Turkey was added to England’s “red list” of countries where all but essential travel is banned due to severe coronavirus outbreaks.Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet on May 29 in Istanbul and UEFA was hoping to allow around 10,000 fans into the biggest club game of the European football season.But the British government on Friday warned supporters not to travel to Turkey after imposing the new travel restrictions, and said the English Football Association was in talks with Champions League organiser UEFA about staging the game in Britain, instead. IPL 2021, Match 29: PBKS vs DC - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021 PBKS vs RCB Match 26: Head-to-head record, highest run-getter, top wicket-taker IPL 2021, Match 23: CSK vs SRH - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: Match 19 - Head-to-head record, highest run-getter, top wicket-taker More Videos Jose Mourinho's Tottenham timeline- a look back at the Special One's time with the Spurs IPL 2021 Match 12: CSK vs RR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021 Match 2 CSK vs DC- Head to Head Record, Highest run-getters, Top wicket-takers Conte admits growing pressure as Inter close in on Serie A title Porto vs Chelsea - Quarter-final Preview The Masters 2021 Preview: Can Dustin Johnson retain his crown? Bayern Munich vs PSG - quarterfinal preview Champions League: Dortmund's Haaland signs, but for referee's assistant