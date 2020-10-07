Football

English FA bans Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby for 2 years in doping case

Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby cannot play until January 2022 after testing positive for the banned substance higenamine.

AP
07 October, 2020 19:32 IST

“While Bambo Diaby admitted the charge, he did not establish how the higenamine entered his system,” the English FA said (File Photo).   -  Twitter

AP
07 October, 2020 19:32 IST

England’s Football Association (FA) banned a second-division player for two years on Wednesday in a doping case.

Barnsley FC defender Bambo Diaby cannot play until January 2022 after testing positive for the banned substance higenamine.

READ | Messi, Neymar aim for World Cup qualifying amid pandemic

The U.K. Anti-Doping agency said the substance is thought to help burn fat and act as a stimulant. It is found in supplements to facilitate weight loss.

“While Bambo Diaby admitted the charge, he did not establish how the higenamine entered his system,” the football body said, explaining why a two-year ban was mandatory.

Diaby tested positive after a league game against Blackburn Rovers last November. The 22-year-old player started his career in Spain and was previously signed by Sampdoria.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos

 Related