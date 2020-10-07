Football Football English FA bans Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby for 2 years in doping case Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby cannot play until January 2022 after testing positive for the banned substance higenamine. AP 07 October, 2020 19:32 IST “While Bambo Diaby admitted the charge, he did not establish how the higenamine entered his system,” the English FA said (File Photo). - Twitter AP 07 October, 2020 19:32 IST England’s Football Association (FA) banned a second-division player for two years on Wednesday in a doping case.Barnsley FC defender Bambo Diaby cannot play until January 2022 after testing positive for the banned substance higenamine.READ | Messi, Neymar aim for World Cup qualifying amid pandemic The U.K. Anti-Doping agency said the substance is thought to help burn fat and act as a stimulant. It is found in supplements to facilitate weight loss.“While Bambo Diaby admitted the charge, he did not establish how the higenamine entered his system,” the football body said, explaining why a two-year ban was mandatory.Diaby tested positive after a league game against Blackburn Rovers last November. The 22-year-old player started his career in Spain and was previously signed by Sampdoria. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos