English and Irish FAs move forward with joint 2030 FIFA World Cup bid

Plans for a joint British and Irish bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup are taking shape, according to Football Association of Ireland (FAI) official Noel Mooney.

The encouraging results of an English-led feasibility study have given rise to optimism over a successful joining of forces.

According to reports, the proposal would see Wembley host the final with matches to take place in Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow and various English cities. There is ample time for further logistical assessments as FIFA has outlined plans to select the winning bid in 2024.

"The feasibility study is positive and there's a sense that the right thing to do is go forward," FAI general manager Mooney told The Times.

"This bid is out on the front foot and very well led by the guys from the English FA who gave a very strong presentation.

"It's a chance to get a really credible bid and hopefully win it.

"I'd be very surprised if there's not a very credible bid from Great Britain and Ireland."

England's FA mounted failed attempts to host the tournament in 2006 and 2018, which went to Russia. FIFA could be inundated with multiple joint bids as Morocco consider aligning with Algeria and Tunisia, while Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay plan to take the game's marquee event to South America.