Football

England to face Brazil in women’s ‘Finalissima’ at Wembley in April 2023

England beat Germany in the European Championship final in July to lift its first major title while Brazil sealed an eighth continental crown in nine attempts with victory over Colombia.

Reuters
26 October, 2022 19:37 IST
26 October, 2022 19:37 IST
FILE PHOTO: The LED board shows the match day attendance as 76,893 during the Women’s International Friendly match between England and USA at Wembley Stadium on October 7 in London, England. The inaugural women’s “Finalissima” will be held at the same stadium next year on April 6 between England and Brazil.

FILE PHOTO: The LED board shows the match day attendance as 76,893 during the Women’s International Friendly match between England and USA at Wembley Stadium on October 7 in London, England. The inaugural women’s “Finalissima” will be held at the same stadium next year on April 6 between England and Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England beat Germany in the European Championship final in July to lift its first major title while Brazil sealed an eighth continental crown in nine attempts with victory over Colombia.

European champion England will take on Copa America winner Brazil in the inaugural women's "Finalissima" at London's Wembley Stadium on April 6 next year, UEFA announced on Wednesday.

England beat Germany in the European Championship final in July to lift its first major title while Brazil sealed an eighth continental crown in nine attempts with victory over Colombia.

"The match has been organised as part of the long-standing partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL and comes on the back of highly successful final tournaments for both confederations in July this year," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

The first men's Finalissima was won by Argentina, with Lionel Messi inspiring the South Americans to a 3-0 win over Euro winner Italy in London in June.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup: India campaign review - what Blue Lionesses can learn from early exit

Watch: Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or, Mane wins Socrates award

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us