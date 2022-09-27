Nations League: England comes back from 2-0 deficit against Germany before Havertz ensures 3-3 draw

Kai Havertz scored from an error by England custodian Nick Pope to settle the six-goal thriller between England and Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Monday at Wembley Stadium in London.

The match started on a simmered note with both teams creating limited chances. England had the better opportunities in the first half but Raheem Sterling failed to beat Germany’s keeper Marc Andre ter Stegen on both occasions.

READ:England 3-3 Germany HIGHLIGHTS, UEFA Nations League

After ending the first half 0-0, Germany broke the deadlock when Maguire’s error in giving away the ball and subsequent foul on Jamal Musiala got the side a penalty.

Ilkay Gundogan was calm and collected from the penalty spot in the 54th minute to put his team a goal ahead. Germany doubled its lead when Kai Havertz scored a brilliant goal from outside the penalty area.

With its back against the wall, England managed to fight back. The comeback started with Shaw putting a mistimed effort past the line in the 72nd minute, just in time before Sule could manage to clear the ball.

Three minutes later, Mason Mount put England level with a right-footed effort from the edge of the German box.

Also Read Nations League: Spain seeks elusive win in Portugal

England won a penalty in the 81st minute when Schlotterbeck fouled Jude Bellingham. Harry Kane converted to complete the comeback and put England 3-2 ahead.

The drama was not over for the day as Kai Havertz scored from close range when Nick Pope failed to cleanly collect a shot from Gnabry.

Saka had the opportunity to get the winning goal from a one-on-one effort but a finger-tip save by ter Stegen prevented the ball from going into the back of the net.

The team shared the spoils in the last match of UEFA Nations League group stage. Both were already out of contention for a semifinal spot. Germany ended the league phase in third spot with seven points, while England was last with three points.