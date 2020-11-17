England's Henderson, Sterling to miss Iceland game due to injuries

England midfielder Jordan Henderson and winger Raheem Sterling will miss Wednesday's Nations League game against Iceland through injuries, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday.

Henderson was withdrawn at halftime in Sunday's 2-0 defeat away to Belgium due to tightness in his leg, while Sterling missed the game with a calf injury.

“The pair have now returned to their respective clubs for further assessment,” the FA said in a statement.

England, third in Group A2 with seven points from five games, cannot qualify for the Nations League Finals.