England's Henderson, Sterling to miss Iceland game due to injuries

17 November, 2020 09:49 IST

Jordan Henderson in action during the match against Belgium.   -  REUTERS

Reuters
England midfielder Jordan Henderson and winger Raheem Sterling will miss Wednesday's Nations League game against Iceland through injuries, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday.

READ | Nations League: Belgium eases to comfortable 2-0 win over England

Henderson was withdrawn at halftime in Sunday's 2-0 defeat away to Belgium due to tightness in his leg, while Sterling missed the game with a calf injury.

“The pair have now returned to their respective clubs for further assessment,” the FA said in a statement.

England, third in Group A2 with seven points from five games, cannot qualify for the Nations League Finals.

