Football Football England's Henderson, Sterling to miss Iceland game due to injuries Henderson was withdrawn at halftime in Sunday's 2-0 defeat away to Belgium due to tightness in his leg, while Sterling missed the game with a calf injury. Reuters 17 November, 2020 09:49 IST Jordan Henderson in action during the match against Belgium. - REUTERS Reuters 17 November, 2020 09:49 IST England midfielder Jordan Henderson and winger Raheem Sterling will miss Wednesday's Nations League game against Iceland through injuries, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday.READ | Nations League: Belgium eases to comfortable 2-0 win over England Henderson was withdrawn at halftime in Sunday's 2-0 defeat away to Belgium due to tightness in his leg, while Sterling missed the game with a calf injury."The pair have now returned to their respective clubs for further assessment," the FA said in a statement.England, third in Group A2 with seven points from five games, cannot qualify for the Nations League Finals.