England vs Switzerland, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: Penalty shootout record of English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford?

The Euro 2024 quarterfinal between England and Switzerland that ended in a 1-1 stalemate after 90 minutes and is heading into extra-time.
After either team failed to find a breakthrough in regulation time, the match trudged into extra-time, where the status remained the same.
Take a look at Jordan Pickford’s record while facing penalties throughout his career:
JORDAN PICKFORD’S RECORD WHILE FACING PENALTIES
Faced: 62
Saved: 8
Conceded: 54
Save percentage: 12.9 per cent
