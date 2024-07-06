England vs Switzerland, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: Penalty shootout record of English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford?

The Euro 2024 quarterfinal between England and Switzerland that ended in a 1-1 stalemate after 90 minutes and is heading into extra-time.

After either team failed to find a breakthrough in regulation time, the match trudged into extra-time, where the status remained the same.

Take a look at Jordan Pickford’s record while facing penalties throughout his career:

JORDAN PICKFORD’S RECORD WHILE FACING PENALTIES

Faced: 62

Saved: 8

Conceded: 54

Save percentage: 12.9 per cent