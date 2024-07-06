MagazineBuy Print

Live

LIVE England vs Switzerland score, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: ENG 0-0 SUI; Bellingham starts despite ban; Match kicks off

ENG v SUI Live score: Follow the live updates from the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash between England and Switzerland being played at the Dusseldorf Arena, Germany.

Updated : Jul 06, 2024 22:03 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland being played at the Dusseldorf Arena.

  • July 06, 2024 22:03
    YELLOW CARD
    33’ ENG 0-0 SUI | Yellow card

    Fabian Schar is booked for bringing down Bellingham while he was trying to break away. First booking of the match.

  • July 06, 2024 22:02
    31’ ENG 0-0 SUI

    Switzerland is on the offence now. He tries to find a teammate inside the box but Mainoo does well to track back and intercept the pass.

  • July 06, 2024 21:59
    28’ ENG 0-0 SUI

    Kyle Walker lifts the ball towards Saka on the right. He does brilliantly to turn away from Aebischer and gets into the box. He passes the ball into the middle, but Akanji positions himself well to clear it away from danger. 

  • July 06, 2024 21:55
    24’ ENG 0-0 SUI

    A bit of risky play at the back from Sommer and Rodriguez before the ball is cleared away. England regains possession but Bellingham gives it away in the middle of the pitch. Embolo gets the ball just inside the penalty area and take a shot with his left foot. Stones does well to block the shot.

  • July 06, 2024 21:51
    21’ ENG 0-0 SUI

    Foden spots Saka’s run and plays a ball over the top into the right side of the box. Saka takes a touch and smashes a pass into the six-yard area. No England player is there as Schar clears the ball away for a corner.

  • July 06, 2024 21:49
    18’ ENG 0-0 SUI

    Rice brings down Embolo in the middle of the pitch and Switzerland takes possession of the ball. The players take the freekick quickly and Embolo plays Freuler through into the left side of the box. Walker does well to hold him off and win a freekick.

  • July 06, 2024 21:47
    15’ ENG 0-0 SUI

    Rice passes the ball into the middle of the box to Kane. He takes a touch and lays it off to Mainoo at the edge of the box. The youngster hits it first time but it blocked by the Swiss defenders. 

  • July 06, 2024 21:43
    12’ ENG 0-0 SUI

    The Swiss are letting England hold onto the ball without allowing them to make any advanced runs. Foden has moved into the middle to try and create opportunities. The Swiss defence has held on well in the opening minutes of the match.

  • July 06, 2024 21:40
    9’ ENG 0-0 SUI

    Schar finds Vargas on the left who brings the ball down with a beautiful touch. He puts in an inviting cross into the middle which is cleared away from danger by Konsa.

  • July 06, 2024 21:37
    7’ ENG 0-0 SUI

    Bellingham plays a diagonal ball over the top for Saka on the right wing. He lays it off to Walker who crosses it into the box. It is cleared away from danger as the flag goes up for offside against Saka.

  • July 06, 2024 21:34
    4’ ENG 0-0 SUI

    England is maintaining possession of the ball in these opening minutes. Saka gets the ball on the right and whips a cross into the box. He overhits it as the ball goes out for a goal kick.

  • July 06, 2024 21:31
    1’ ENG 0-0 SUI

    Seems like England is sticking to a four-back defensive line with Trippier playing left-back and Saka assuming his right-wing position.

  • July 06, 2024 21:30
    ENG 0-0 SUI | KICK OFF!!

    England kicks off the match shooting from left to right.

  • July 06, 2024 21:24
    Minutes to kick off

    The players are making their way into the Dusseldorf Arena. Harry Kane leads England while Granit Xhaka leads the Swiss.

  • July 06, 2024 21:15
    Who is the referee and VAR for the match?

    Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the England vs Switzerland quarterfinal match?

    Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland.

  • July 06, 2024 21:09
    Can Southgate fix England’s Foden-Bellingham-Kane conundrum?

    Euro 2024: England’s Foden-Bellingham-Kane conundrum a problem of Southgate’s making

    For a major part of Southgate’s reign, he has avoided the pitfalls from that era, until now. In what is likely his final rodeo with England, he has conjured up a 2024 version of the Golden Generation-type situation with his selections.

  • July 06, 2024 20:58
    ENGLAND VS SWITZERLAND PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

    26 Mar 2022: England 2-1 Switzerland (International friendly)

    09 Jun 2019: Switzerland 0-0 England (UEFA Nations League)

    11 Sep 2018: England 1-0 Switzerland (International friendly)

    08 Sep 2015: England 2-0 Switzerland (UEFA European Championship qualifier)

    08 Sep 2014: Switzerland 0-2 England (UEFA European Championship qualifier)

  • July 06, 2024 20:51
    How is Bellingham playing despite facing UEFA ban for obscene gesture?

    Euro 2024: How is Bellingham playing in England vs Switzerland despite facing UEFA ban for obscene gesture?

    Jude Bellingham has been named in England’s starting lineup of its quarterfinal clash against Switzerland despite facing ban for an offensive gesture in his team’s win over Slovakia at Euro 2024.

  • July 06, 2024 20:48
    Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not playing in England vs Switzerland?

    Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not starting in England vs Switzerland?

    The Liverpool defender is not in the squad for the England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash being played at the Dusseldorf Arena.

  • July 06, 2024 20:47
    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Played: 31 

    England: 22

    Switzerland: 3

    Draws: 6

  • July 06, 2024 20:38
    Why is Marc Guehi not playing in England vs Switzerland?

    Euro 2024: Why is Marc Guehi not playing in England vs Switzerland quarterfinal clash?

    Centre-back Marc Guehi was not included in the starting lineup named by Gareth Southgate after he was suspended for receiving a yellow card in England’s round of 16 clash against Denmark.

  • July 06, 2024 20:28
    Will a change to a three-man backline allow Foden and Bellingham to flourish?

    England vs Switerzland, EURO 2024 tactical preview: Will a change to a 3-man backline allow Foden and Bellingham to flourish?

    Ahead of England vs Switzerland in the quarterfinal of the Euro 2024, Sportstar previews the tactical match-ups which could shape the outcome of the contest.

  • July 06, 2024 20:24
    Switzerland starting XI

    Sommer (gk), Akanji, Rodriguez, Schar, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer, Reider, Ndoye, Vargas, Embolo

  • July 06, 2024 20:23
    England starting XI

    Pickford (gk), Walker, Stones, Konsa, Trippier, Saka, Rice, Mainoo, Bellingham, Foden, Kane

  • July 06, 2024 20:22
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • July 06, 2024 20:16
    PREVIEW

    ENG vs SUI, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Southgate considering England shake-up against Switzerland

    England’s European Championship campaign looked dead and buried before it was salvaged by a remarkable last-gasp goal from Jude Bellingham in the round of 16, but it has barely made its presence felt in Germany.

  • July 06, 2024 20:15
    Predicted lineups

    England predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pickford, Walker, Konsa, Stones, Saka, Alexander Arnold, Rice, Mainoo, Bellingham, Foden, Kane

    Switzerland predicted XI (3-4-3): Sommer, Schar, Rodriguez, Akanji, Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer, Ndoye, Vargas, Embolo

  • July 06, 2024 20:11
    ENGLAND VS SWITZERLAND LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, July 6, at the Dusseldorf Arena.

    The match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE England vs Switzerland score, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: ENG 0-0 SUI; Bellingham starts despite ban; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Norwegian rider, 25, dies after fall on Tour of Austria
    AFP
  3. England vs Switzerland LIVE, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ENG v SUI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Zielinski to join Inter Milan from Napoli after Poland’s early exit from Euro 2024
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon Live Updates: Humbert sets up round of 16 clash with Alcaraz, Murray out of mixed doubles
    Team Sportstar
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
More on Football

  1. Zielinski to join Inter Milan from Napoli after Poland’s early exit from Euro 2024
    Reuters
  2. England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Top talking points from the ENG vs SUI quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: All players suspended for Turkey in quarterfinal clash against Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Switzerland LIVE, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ENG v SUI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why is Xherdan Shaqiri not starting in England vs Switzerland quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
