England's FA asks UK government to grant Iceland players travel exemption

England's Football Association has asked the UK government to grant a travel exemption to Iceland's players for next week's Nations League match at Wembley Stadium, the football governing body said on Thursday.

Wednesday's game is in doubt due to the government's travel ban on non-UK visitors arriving from Denmark, who are scheduled to face Iceland three days before the game against England.

The restrictions relate to a new coronavirus strain that has spread to humans from mink in Denmark.

“We have asked the Government to consider allowing us to play our final Nations League match at Wembley Stadium, by giving travel exemption to the Icelandic team subject to strict medical protocols,” the FA said on its Twitter account.

“While in Denmark they will have been under strict UEFA protocols in a sporting bubble and will be PCR tested before travelling to England.

“We have agreed with the Icelandic team that they arrive on private charter to a private terminal and will only have access to their hotel and the stadium.”

British media reported that Albania and Germany were being considered as venues for the fixture but the FA said it was in the best interests of the team to play at Wembley rather than in a different country following the same UEFA protocols.