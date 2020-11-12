Football Football England's FA asks UK government to grant Iceland players travel exemption Albania and Germany were being considered as venues for the fixture but the FA said it was in the best interests of the team to play at Wembley. Reuters LONDON 12 November, 2020 17:35 IST Wednesday's game is in doubt due to the government's travel ban on non-UK visitors arriving from Denmark. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Reuters LONDON 12 November, 2020 17:35 IST England's Football Association has asked the UK government to grant a travel exemption to Iceland's players for next week's Nations League match at Wembley Stadium, the football governing body said on Thursday.Wednesday's game is in doubt due to the government's travel ban on non-UK visitors arriving from Denmark, who are scheduled to face Iceland three days before the game against England.The restrictions relate to a new coronavirus strain that has spread to humans from mink in Denmark. FC Goa ropes in Bundesliga side RB Leipzig as strategic partners “We have asked the Government to consider allowing us to play our final Nations League match at Wembley Stadium, by giving travel exemption to the Icelandic team subject to strict medical protocols,” the FA said on its Twitter account.“While in Denmark they will have been under strict UEFA protocols in a sporting bubble and will be PCR tested before travelling to England.“We have agreed with the Icelandic team that they arrive on private charter to a private terminal and will only have access to their hotel and the stadium.” Sunil Chhetri gearing up for ISL in earnest, says staying in bubble 'isn't easy' British media reported that Albania and Germany were being considered as venues for the fixture but the FA said it was in the best interests of the team to play at Wembley rather than in a different country following the same UEFA protocols. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos