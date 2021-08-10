Brentford signs DR Congo winger Yoane Wissa

Brentford signed Democratic Republic of Congo winger Yoane Wissa on a four-year contract from Ligue 1 side Lorient for an undisclosed fee, the promoted Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Wissa, 24, made 128 appearances for Lorient, scoring 37 times and helping it win the French Ligue 2 title in 2020.

"Wissa is someone who fits many different positions for us. He can play as a winger, as a number 10, and as a striker. He has that pace and power which we think is really important to be a threat in behind," Brentford manager Thomas Frank told the club website.

Brentford kicks off its Premier campaign at home to Arsenal on Friday.