Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE: Partey, Kane strike as scores level 1-1 at the end of first half

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Arsenal vs tottenham Premier League match from the Emirates stadium.

45’

Two added minutes and looks like we will go into the half 1-1. Arsenal has the numbers backing it, with 9 shots on goal compared to Tottenham’s 4. But that’s how football is, stats can be deceiving

42’

Gabriel Jesus with a couple of brilliant dummies and he almost scores but Lloris seems unmoved by these tricks as he blocks the shot quite easily. Match is equally poised as of now

40’

Odegaard runs riot in the middle, taking the ball past three Tottenham players before passing the ball to Saka but Son intercepts, he is everywhere! Son clears the ball qucikly

38’

Corner taken by Saka, delivered quite impressively but Arsenal front fails to capitalise it. Saliba takes control of the ball and produces a through ball to Son but he is stopped in his tracks. Tottenham enjoying a 66 percent possession in the last 5 minutes

36’

Almost!! Zinchenko’s error leads to Richarlison taking the ball dangerously close to the post but Ramsdale is up for the task, collects the ball with ease.

Did you know?

As well as being the highest-scorer in north London derby history with 14 goals (including this penalty), Harry Kane has scored more Premier League goals against Arsenal than any other player in the league history.

29’

GOALLLL! Harry Kane takes the penalty. And he takes it rather comfortably. Hits it straight as Ramsdale dives to his left. Scores level 1-1 Antonio Conte is pumped as usual, nothing new here!

28’

PENALTY!! Son with a brilliant piece of dribble. Passes it to Kane who backheels it back to the Korean and he sees Richarlison free on the right, passes it. Richarlison gets there and Jesus puts on a dreadful slide tackle.

25’

Romero’s blunder on Jesus leads to an Arsenal freekick. Perisic takes it rather quickly and sends the ball to the left corner to Martinelli. Jesus inside the box receives it but Tottenham defense pounces on him and clears any danger.

19’

GOAAALLLLL!!!!! ELECTRIC!!! PARTEY SCORES A SCREAMER. Saka from the right passes the ball to White who finds Partey and he dispatches the ball on the top right corner from well outside the box. Elite stuff!

16’

Perisic does well to dribble past a couple of players to pass the ball to Son but he is cramped for space, eventually passing it to Richarlison in the middle. But the ball is cleared quickly

14’

Kane almost scores for Spurs but is called offside before anything happens. Had it not been an offside, Tottenham would’ve got the lead.

12’

Freekick yet again, Son takes it. That is a brilliant ball but the Tottenham attack fails to convert it. Richarlison gets a faint touch and Ramsdale collects it comfortably.

9’

Heung Min Son is on the receiving end this time, he is pulled down and gets a freekick. It is taken quickly on the left but nothing major happens as the ball gets intercepted quickly. Arsenal is yet again in a dominant posesession

5’

FOUL! Jesus tries to collect a lofted ball but finds Dier’s head and a freekick is awarded. No cards shown. Arsenal has a 77 percent ball possession and is currently all over its rival

4’

Saka lobs one ahead of Romero which is met by Odegaard but he fails to convert the volley. Tottenham defense is being tested in the few minutes that has passed.

3’

Corner for Arsenal and it is poorly taken, goes straight into the stands.

2’

Momentum building in favour of Arsenal as Zinchenko controls the left flank, it it deflected for an Arsenal throw. Jesus throws it inside the box but it is cleared without fuss by the Spurs defense

KICK-OFF!

Harry Kane starts the proceedings

The Tottenham players are lined up alongside the home team to make their way into the middle..

We are just minutes away from the blockbuster North London derby!

Highlights Arsenal has won six out of seven league games. Its one defeat came at Manchester United. Meanwhile, Tottenham is only a point behind Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur is yet to lose a game this season with five wins and two draws in seven games.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham has the better stats in the last five games. It has four wins and a draw and has the opportunity to top the table if it can win this fixture

Did you know?

Arsenal has won its last two Premier League home games against Tottenham, last winning three in a row against them between February 2012 and September 2013.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Magalhães, Saliba, White, Xhaka, Partey, Martinelli, Ødegaard(C), Saka, Jesus. (4-2-3-1)

Tottenham: Lloris(C), Lenglet, Dier, Romero, Perišić, Bentancur, Højbjerg, Emerson, Heung-Min, Richarlison, Kane. (3-4-2-1)

⚡️NLD TEAM NEWS



🇧🇷 Gabriel in defence

🇳🇴 Odegaard in the centre

🇧🇷 Jesus leads our attacking line



🔴 WE ARE THE ARSENAL ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/jn4hMhulK0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 1, 2022

Premier League form guide Arsenal - W L W W W Tottenham Hotspur - W W D W W

Table topper Arsenal will take on Tottenham Hotspur, which is unbeaten in the league so far, in a mouth watering north London derby at the Emirates Stadium today.

There’s not much to separate between these two teams as Tottenham, currently third in the points table, will have the opportunity to go top of the table if it manages to win this tie and Conte’s men will look to do just that.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal cruised past Brentford 3-0 in its last premier league game while Tottenham trashed a lowly Leicester City 6-2 in its previous league game.