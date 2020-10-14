Football Football Arsenal signing Partey targets trophies, keen to make debut Arsenal signed the 27-year-old Ghana international from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day for 50 million euros ($58.72 million). Reuters 14 October, 2020 11:05 IST Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey was the big signing on deadline day as Arsenal triggered his €50m release clause to bring him on board. - Getty Images Reuters 14 October, 2020 11:05 IST Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey says he is ready to make his debut at Manchester City on Saturday and is confident he can help his new team win silverware.Arsenal signed the 27-year-old Ghana international from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day for 50 million euros ($58.72 million).“The objective of the club, of me myself, is that we have to get back to where we belong,” Partey told British media. “Everyone's excited and everyone wants to win something. That's my goal also.“I always say, if I would be an animal, I would be an octopus. They called me the octopus because I stole a lot of balls.READ | 'Project Big Picture' not so big for FSA? “I know that working hard and giving all of my best in every game will determine if I live up to the fans' expectations.”Partey added that he felt no pressure because of his hefty price tag and was relishing the challenge of adapting to the Premier League.“I like to challenge myself,” he said.“It's all about learning fast. I want to play in the big matches, but it all depends on (manager Mikel Arteta) whether he wants me to play on Saturday or not.” Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos