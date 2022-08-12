Football

Here’s what Liverpool manager Klopp has to say about his transfer strategy

Liverpool, which was held to a disappointing draw by promoted Fulham on the opening weekend, has been hit with injuries to several key players, including Thiago Alcantara.

Reuters
12 August, 2022 16:05 IST
12 August, 2022 16:05 IST
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool, which was held to a disappointing draw by promoted Fulham on the opening weekend, has been hit with injuries to several key players, including Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday that a mounting injury list at the club was a concern but that he would not splurge in the transfer market just for the sake of strengthening his squad.

Liverpool, which was held to a disappointing draw by promoted Fulham on the opening weekend, have been hit with injuries to several key players, including Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas.

“We have injuries, that’s how it is. It is a question of how long will the players be out,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Monday’s home fixture against Crystal Palace.

“There are different solutions for it. One of them is the transfer market. That only makes sense if we can bring in the right player - the right player, not a player. In some cases it is not possible, in other cases extremely difficult.”

Tsimikas will return to training later on Friday while Keita is expected to be back on Monday. Thiago, a crucial figure in central midfield, is likely to be out for four to six weeks after injuring his hamstring against Fulham.

“All the other solutions are inside the squad... if we had the right solution (in the transfer market) then we would have done it already. We are not stubborn,” said Klopp.

The absences offer an opportunity for young midfielder Harvey Elliott, who signed a new long-term contract at Anfield on Thursday.

“He is a fantastic boy and a super player. He had a good pre-season and is always in contention to start... of course he is (in my plans),” added Klopp.

The German bemoaned his side’s slow start against Fulham and said it needed to be switched on from the outset against Palace, which fell to a 2-0 defeat by Arsenal in their opener.

“It could be a warning sign, for sure. It felt like a loss and that’s how it felt when we left the stadium,” said Klopp. “Having a slow start does not mean you will do it again but it is a sign so use it as information and go from there.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us