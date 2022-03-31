Football Football Premier League to allow five substitutions from next season A total of five substitutions can be made on three occasions throughout the match, with an additional window at half-time. Team Sportstar 31 March, 2022 19:16 IST A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 31 March, 2022 19:16 IST After a meeting with all the clubs on Thursday, the Premier League issued a statement confirming that the league will have five substitutions from the 2022-23 season. A total of five substitutions can be made on three occasions throughout the match, with an additional window at half-time. READ: FIFA boss steps sharply back from contested biennial World Cup planA total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :