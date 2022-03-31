Football

Premier League to allow five substitutions from next season

A total of five substitutions can be made on three occasions throughout the match, with an additional window at half-time.

31 March, 2022 19:16 IST

A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet.   -  Getty Images

After a meeting with all the clubs on Thursday, the Premier League issued a statement confirming that the league will have five substitutions from the 2022-23 season.

A total of five substitutions can be made on three occasions throughout the match, with an additional window at half-time.

A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet.

