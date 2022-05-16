Alisson Becker: Liverpool's focus is not on Manchester City, but itself

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker opines about the premier league title race with Manchester City, an opportunity to win quadruple titles, his mindset while confronting attackers and his one on one goal saving record in the premier league.

Qn: How do you think City being eliminated from the Champions League will affect the Premier League title race? Do you have more confidence having seen what happened to them?

Ans: About that nothing changed. We are focused on what we need to do. Obviously, we need City to drop points but we cannot focus on them, we need to focus on ourselves to win the games that we need to win.

How much are you enjoying all of this?

A lot, a lot. It’s great to be in this position. It’s everything that I want. Fighting for every title, for every competition, something that makes me and everyone very excited, fighting for great things.



The players and the manager seem so relaxed and calm, you’re not scared about talking about the opportunity of winning all 4 trophies, it doesn’t seem like you are feeling the pressure necessarily because many teams in this position would be?

No. I don’t think because to be in this position you have to be in a real high level in all the aspects, tactical, technical but mental as well so I think we are prepared to live this moment. We are playing so long together, we know each other, we know what we are capable of and having this opportunity is amazing. I think so many people work so hard for that and we know that it’s not easy but we will fight with all that we have.

As a person how much do you like going face to face with an attacker, looking in their eyes and trying to stop them beating you?

It’s a challenge that’s exciting but thinking as a team we don’t want to have so many of these situations. We all enjoy when I can deal with that but when you concede it doesn’t feel right. So I believe we as team we have to work for not putting in those situations so many times in a game but if it happens I will be there to help the team.



Are you aware of your stat as well, you’ve stopped an expected number of goals of 8 in one on one situations in the Premier League? It’s almost double any other goalkeeper. Does that please you or does that worry you because you’ve been put in that position so much?

To be honest, I don’t know what it means but if it is a high number, it’s impressive. I feel happy about that because I work every day to help the team. I’m there to help the team get the points, victories and making saves is the best way I can help. I’m a goalkeeper so making saves is really important and it’s part of my job.

