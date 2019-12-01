All we can do is win every game - Man City's Foden after Newcastle draw

Phil Foden says Manchester City must set its sights on the daunting task of winning every remaining Premier League game this season after slipping 11 points behind leader Liverpool.

A 2-2 draw at Newcastle United, which twice came from behind on Saturday, saw Pep Guardiola's champions fail to win for the fifth time in 14 league fixtures.

Liverpool, by contrast, has dropped only two points and a subsequent 2-1 home win for the Reds over Brighton and Hove Albion boosted its already considerable advantage over City.

Guardiola has urged his side to stop thinking about the title race and instead divert all its energy into claiming victories in each individual game.

City won its final 14 league games last term to pip Liverpool to top spot and Foden knows a similar streak is now required as it approaches a hectic period in the domestic calendar.

"It's not in our hands now. All we can do is win every game. It's going to be a big challenge for us," said the 19-year-old, who came off the bench as a second-half replacement for David Silva at St James' Park.

"I think [December] is the most important time of the season. Teams usually drop points.

"It's going to be interesting. All we can do now is to try to win all our games and see where it takes us."

Foden acknowledged Jonjo Shelvey's superb 88th-minute equaliser represented a painful blow for a City side which had not long retaken the lead through a magnificent Kevin De Bruyne half-volley.

"We thought that [De Bruyne's goal] was going to be the winner," he added.

"But they kept going and they managed to score a great strike in the end, unfortunately for us. We were all gutted in the changing room. We need to move forward and focus on our next games."