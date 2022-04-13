Football Premier League Premier League Tottenham manager Antonio Conte tests positive for COVID-19 Conte is expected to return to the dugout for this weekend’s contest between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion. Reuters 13 April, 2022 18:01 IST Antonio Conte. - Reuters Reuters 13 April, 2022 18:01 IST Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has tested positive for COVID-19 but is expected to return to the dugout for this weekend’s game, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.The Spurs host Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on Saturday. The Italian was on the sidelines when they won 4-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday.ALSO READ - Liverpool aims to be a team no one wants to pay - Klopp“Antonio tested positive for COVID at the weekend and has been appropriately distancing. We expect him to be symptom free and in charge of the match on Saturday,” a club spokesperson said.The Spurs won their last four games to climb up to fourth in the standings with 57 points, three points ahead of north London rival Arsenal which has a game in hand. Read more stories on Premier League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :