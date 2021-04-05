Football EPL EPL Chelsea's Rudiger, Kepa involved in training bust-up The pair squared up to each other after Antonio Rudiger went in late on the goalkeeper and they had to be separated by teammates. Reuters 05 April, 2021 10:14 IST Kepa Arrizabalaga and Antonio Rudiger prior to an FA Cup third round match between Chelsea and Morecambe at Stamford Bridge on January 10. - Getty Images Reuters 05 April, 2021 10:14 IST Chelsea centre back Antonio Rudiger was dismissed early from a training session on Sunday after he clashed with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Telegraph reported.The report said the pair squared up to each other after Rudiger went in late on the goalkeeper and they had to be separated by teammates. The defender was then sent to the changing room five minutes before the end of the session.READ | Rashford, Greenwood seal comeback win for Manchester United over Brighton Reuters has requested a comment from Chelsea, who suffered a shock 5-2 defeat at the hands of second-from-bottom West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, ending the club's 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea, which is fourth in the Premier League, next plays Porto in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday in Seville. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.