Arsenal maintained its bright start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign after clinching a 4-2 victory against Leicester City and winning its second match on the trot.

New-signing Gabriel Jesus scored a brace while Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli, who has two goals in two matches, were also on the scoresheet. James Maddison was Leicester’s lone goalscorer, while the other goal came when William Saliba headed the ball inside his own net.