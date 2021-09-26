Arsenal demolishes Spurs 3-1 in London derby

Arsenal's resurgence continued with a 3-1 victory over arch-rival Tottenham Hotspur as the two north London clubs continued to move in opposite directions in the Premier League on Sunday.

Goals by Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka crowned a majestic first-half display by Arsenal, which was sharper and hungrier than a listless Tottenham side.

Smith Rowe swept in Arsenal's opener in the 12th minute and then set up Aubameyang in the 27th minute and when Saka made it 3-0 in the 34th minute the host was running riot.

There was a little more fight about Tottenham after the break and Son Heung-min pulled a goal back with little over 10 minutes remaining, but it was too little too late for the visitor with its early-season optimism slowly disappearing.

After losing its opening three Premier League games without scoring a goal, Arsenal has now won three in a row and is above Tottenham which, after winning its opening three to top the table, has lost three London derbies in succession, conceding nine goals in the process.

Arsenal, which was at the bottom after three games, is now in 10th place with nine points, ahead of Tottenham on goals scored.