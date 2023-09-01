MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

No new players expected at Arsenal on deadline day, says Arteta

Folarin Balogun, Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares have all moved on from Arsenal in recent days, and even with Timber out injured, its incoming business would appear to be done.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 22:15 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Fulham FC at Emirates Stadium on August 26, 2023 in London, England.
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Fulham FC at Emirates Stadium on August 26, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: JULIAN FINNEY/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Fulham FC at Emirates Stadium on August 26, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: JULIAN FINNEY/ Getty Images

Arsenal has signed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice in the transfer window, and with three players having left the club this week, manager Mikel Arteta doesn’t expect any new arrivals.

Folarin Balogun, Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares have all moved on from Arsenal in recent days, and even with Timber out injured, its incoming business would appear to be done.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Man City to have Akanji, Foden back versus Fulham

“I don’t expect anybody to come in,” Arteta told reporters on Friday.

“We’ve done quite a lot and we had a lot of uncertainty with a lot of players so we have to be very cautious. Sometimes it’s not possible and we have to adapt.”

“We cannot go and buy another three players. It’s not possible.”

The manager explained the reasons for allowing forward Balogun leave to join Monaco.

“We didn’t have now space for him to give him the minutes that he needs. He did really well last year in his loan period. He wanted to continue developing his career.”

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Fulham last weekend, but the manager is pleased with its performances so far this season.

“Really happy, I said against Fulham, and I have watched the game twice, then we played ten times better, six or ten, but we definitely played much better, but it’s all about the results,” Arteta said.

Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday in its next Premier League fixture.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Mikel Arteta /

Arsenal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. No new players expected at Arsenal on deadline day, says Arteta
    Reuters
  2. Senegal coach relents, picks Mane and other Saudi stars for Algeria friendly
    AFP
  3. Deadline Day LIVE updates: Jovic joins AC Milan on loan; Gravenberch to Liverpool still possible; Man United signs Amrabat, Regulion
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sports Ministry approves preparatory camp for Neeraj Chopra in Switzerland
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal coach Martínez says Spain kiss scandal should not damage joint 2030 World Cup bid
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. No new players expected at Arsenal on deadline day, says Arteta
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Man City to have Akanji, Foden back versus Fulham
    Reuters
  3. Hojlund ready for United debut at Arsenal, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  4. Manchester United signs Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur
    Team Sportstar
  5. Salah not for sale; Konate, Thiago out for Villa match, says Klopp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. No new players expected at Arsenal on deadline day, says Arteta
    Reuters
  2. Senegal coach relents, picks Mane and other Saudi stars for Algeria friendly
    AFP
  3. Deadline Day LIVE updates: Jovic joins AC Milan on loan; Gravenberch to Liverpool still possible; Man United signs Amrabat, Regulion
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sports Ministry approves preparatory camp for Neeraj Chopra in Switzerland
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal coach Martínez says Spain kiss scandal should not damage joint 2030 World Cup bid
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment