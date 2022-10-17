Premier League

Arsenal defence against Leeds was outstanding, says Ramsdale

Bukayo Saka’s 35th-minute goal proved the winner, with Arsenal marking its best start to a top-flight season with nine wins from 10 games.

17 October, 2022
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale celebrates after 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier league on Sunday.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale celebrates after 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier league on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale hailed its "outstanding" defence on Sunday as it kept host Leeds United at bay to secure a 1-0 win that kept it top of the Premier League.

"As a whole, we were outstanding defensively. A 1-0 win away from home at Leeds is a really tough ask and we've done that," Ramsdale said.

"Of course we want to win 3-0 each week, passing the ball, but we found a way to win today and that's the most important thing.

"Bukayo got a goal, but couldn't get him into the game. We were just losing duals and stuff, but like I say from back to front the whole game we were outstanding defensively."

Ramsdale said he has not been happy with some of the goals he has conceded recently and was glad to play a big part in helping the side take the three points.

"I have been very critical of myself over recent games from the start of the season where goals have gone in and there's questions to be answered the following day," he added. "So to help the team out today was great.

"It's just one of those emotions where now we've set our bar so high standards-wise of how we want to play and we didn't reach that. But the overriding emotion is elation because we got three points and a 1-0 win away from home."

