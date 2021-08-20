Arsenal finalising paperwork to sign keeper Ramsdale: Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had completed a medical ahead of his transfer. But the paperwork might not be processed in time for him to be involved in Sunday's Premier League match against Chelsea.

Reports in British media said Arsenal had agreed on an initial fee of about 24 million pounds ($32.69 million) for 23-year-old Ramsdale. He re-joined Sheffield United last summer from relegated Bournemouth. He was Sheffield United's player of the season despite its relegation last term and the same was the case in his final season at Bournemouth in 2019/20.

Ramsdale was part of England's Euro 2020 squad which reached the final, but is yet to make his full international debut

"There is still some paperwork getting done. He has done his medical, but there are still things to resolve, so we will have to wait," Arteta told a news conference on Friday.

The England youth international will become Arsenal's fifth arrival in the transfer window after the team announced 22-year-old Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard's permanent signing from Real Madrid shortly before Arteta's news conference.

"Aaron is a talented young keeper with huge experience... He will bring competition, and that's what we want to create - healthy and quality competition in every position," Arteta said.

Arsenal is aiming to bounce back from its season-opening defeat at newcomer Brentford. Arteta said the reaction from the squad had been "incredibly positive" ahead of a tough test at home to London rival Chelsea.

"After a defeat, the best way to put things away is to win football matches - when you win, you create different energy and environment. Our focus is to get the best possible performance and then the result will be a consequence to that," he said.

"They (Chelsea) are champions of Europe and we expect a tough match."

Arteta said French forward Alexandre Lacazette had not yet returned to training after missing the opener due to a positive COVID-19 result, but Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trained on Thursday after testing negative.

The attacking pair was among four players who had contracted the virus.

Arsenal has been further depleted by injuries to Thomas Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes and Eddie Nketiah, with all three, ruled out for Sunday.