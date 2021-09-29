Football EPL EPL Arsenal midfielder Xhaka ruled out for three months with knee injury Granit Xhaka, who signed a one-year contract extension at the Emirates Stadium, has made five appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this season. Reuters 29 September, 2021 16:16 IST Granit Xhaka had to be taken off after 82 minutes in Arsenal's 3-1 win against Spurs on Sunday following a challenge from forward Lucas Moura. - AP Reuters 29 September, 2021 16:16 IST Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will be sidelined for three months after suffering a significant injury to his medial knee ligament against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.Xhaka had to be taken off after 82 minutes in Arsenal's 3-1 win against Spurs on Sunday following a challenge from forward Lucas Moura. Arsenal, however, said that the Swiss international would not need surgery.READ: Arteta salutes fans as feel-good factor returns to Arsenal"A specialist consultation took place in London on Tuesday evening which has determined that Granit does not require surgery," the club said in a statement."Granit's recovery and rehabilitation programme will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months."The 29-year-old, who was linked with a move to Serie A side AS Roma in the summer but ended up signing a one-year contract extension at the Emirates Stadium, has made five appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this season. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :