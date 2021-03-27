Arsenal on track to become powerhouse under Arteta, says Willian

Arsenal winger Willian believes the north London club is in good hands under manager Mikel Arteta and has all the tools it needs to reclaim its status as a powerhouse in Europe.

Spaniard Arteta led Arsenal to the FA Cup last season, but the team has failed to kick on and is currently ninth in the Premier League, a competition it last won in 2004 under Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal's FA Cup defence was ended by Southampton in the fourth round and the Europa League is its only hope of silverware this season. But Willian is confident the team is on the right track.

"I think it has the potential to be a great project, it's a great club, it's in the hands of a good manager, he has everything to become one of the best managers in the world," Willian told ESPN Brazil.

"Arsenal has everything to become a powerhouse again, to fight for titles, to play in the Champions League again, that's what we players want.

"Arteta is doing a great job. He is always looking for the players in the best possible way, giving them ideas, guiding them, showing them what he wants. Arsenal is in good hands."

Willian endured a slow start at Arsenal after joining on a free transfer from Chelsea last year, but the Brazilian seems to have found his feet with four assists in his last five appearances in all competitions.

"I never stopped training, to work, to dedicate myself as much as possible," he said. "It took a little while, but in the last few games, I've been playing well, so I'm happy."

Arsenal hosts champion Liverpool on April 3 after the international break.