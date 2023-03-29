Aston Villa’s Head of Performance Analysis, Victor Manas and Arsenal’s Technical Analyst Coach Miguel Molina were charged by FA for improper behaviour during their Premier League on February 18.

“It’s alleged that Victor Manas’ behaviour during the 94th minute was improper and/or violent, and that his behaviour in the tunnel after the final whistle was improper.

“It’s alleged that Miguel Molina’s behaviour and/or language during the 94th minute was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting, and that his behaviour in the tunnel after the final whistle was also improper,” the FA said in a statement.

Both Manas and Molina have until Friday, March 31, to respond to the charges.