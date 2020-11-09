EPL Arteta backs Arsenal to show fighting spirit after defeat by Villa Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is confident his team can bounce back from the 3-0 home defeat against Aston Villa. Reuters 09 November, 2020 14:57 IST Reuters 09 November, 2020 14:57 IST Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he expects a strong response from his players when they return to Premier League action following their 3-0 home defeat by Aston Villa on Sunday.Ollie Watkins scored twice in the second half after Bukayo Saka's own goal after 25 minutes as inconsistent Arsenal fell to their fourth defeat from eight matches this season to sit 11th in the table with 12 points.“I'd like to have a game tomorrow morning to get this one out of the system. But... in difficult and bad moments, you get a lot of things,” Arteta told the club website.“I want to see how people react, how players react and if we start to blame each other or if we just look at ourselves in the mirror and then try to become much better than what we've shown tonight, which we are.“Then, after that, get everybody back together and get the fighting spirit, the belief and the commitment that we've shown since I got here, into every game.” Premier League: Watkins hits brace as Aston Villa stuns Arsenal 3-0 Arsenal great Ian Wright said that it was among the worst performances he had seen from an Arsenal side.“It was poor in every department. They need to break the lines, they need space to hit the ball into, they were dithering on the ball,” Wright told the BBC.“It was a million miles away from the performance against Manchester United (where they won 1-0). They were streets ahead of us today.”Arsenal travel to Leeds United on Nov. 22 after the league resumes following the international break. Manchester City vs Liverpool - the most difficult game in the world? Solskjaer fumes at Premier League scheduling Pressure is a privilege - Ancelotti won't let up against Solskjaer Man United vs Arsenal preview: Arteta chases rare record More Videos United boss Solskjaer hails Rashford after winner at PSG Lampard pleased with Mendy debut despite defeat You need to know I love to win - new City signing Ruben Dias Five Things: Liverpool so superior when it comes to shots Jota will never forget dream Liverpool debut - Klopp Arteta aspiring for Arsenal to reach Liverpool's level Klopp doesn't consider Arsenal as title challenger EFL Cup: Lampard delighted with hat-trick hero Havertz